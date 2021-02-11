Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

