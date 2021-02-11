Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $18.92 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $142.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

