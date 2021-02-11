Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $19.59 Million Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.02% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $134.50 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.