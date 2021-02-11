Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.16 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $243.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

