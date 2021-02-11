Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $25.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $25,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,475,000 after buying an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $317.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.18. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $320.00.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

