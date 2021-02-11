Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $31.13 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $214.77 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

