Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $22,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

