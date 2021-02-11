Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $155.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

