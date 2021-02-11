Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

