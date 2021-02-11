Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $269.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

