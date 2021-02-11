Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,421 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $233,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,081,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,434,000 after acquiring an additional 118,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.