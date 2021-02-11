Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,863 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $184.89 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.69.

