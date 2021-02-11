Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 53,233 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $30,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,747,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

