Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

