Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

CCJ stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,644,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

