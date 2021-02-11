Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of Campbell Soup worth $72,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after purchasing an additional 222,515 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,334,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 166,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,333,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

