Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.24

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 573676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.86.

About Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

