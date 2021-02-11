Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) (CVE:LL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Canada Rare Earth Corp. (LL.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 69,562 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$24.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93.

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in North America and Asia. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

