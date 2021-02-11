Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.19

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and traded as high as $9.34. Canadian Banc shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 19,247 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Canadian Banc’s payout ratio is currently -29.95%.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.