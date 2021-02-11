Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Stock Price Up 3%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF)’s share price rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $158.25 and last traded at $158.25. Approximately 30 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.79.

About Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.