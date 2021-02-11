Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.73. Canagold Resources shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 79,213 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,700.

Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

