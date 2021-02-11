CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 71.3% in January

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CVVUF stock remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
