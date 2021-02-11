CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 71.3% in January

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CVVUF stock remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

