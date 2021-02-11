Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $6.94. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 120,238 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.