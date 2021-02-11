Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Down 10.6%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares fell 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.82. 1,034,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 941,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. Analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cango at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.