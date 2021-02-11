Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Up 1,037.0% in January

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 1,037.0% from the January 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUI remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 640,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,881. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Cannabis Suisse has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Cannabis Suisse Company Profile

Cannabis Suisse Corp. operates as a licensed cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils in Switzerland. It offers products under the Alpine Cannabis brand name. The company was formerly known as Geant Corp. and changed its name to Cannabis Suisse Corp.

