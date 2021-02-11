Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Short Interest Up 1,037.0% in January

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 1,037.0% from the January 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUI remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 640,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,881. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Cannabis Suisse has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.30.
Cannabis Suisse Company Profile
