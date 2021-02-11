Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, an increase of 1,228.6% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 1,340,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,741. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

