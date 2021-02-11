Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, an increase of 1,228.6% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 1,340,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,741. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
