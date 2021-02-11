Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,446 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Canopy Growth worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.01.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

