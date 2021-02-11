Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 22.1%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price traded down 22.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $40.65. 29,335,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 9,660,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 48.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

