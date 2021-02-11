Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target to $8.50

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.05 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Jushi in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

