Capco Asset Management LLC Has $17.23 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capco Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 5.9% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.76. 31,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,931. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

