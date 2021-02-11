Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,698.60

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (LON:CGT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,698.60 and traded as high as $4,720.00. Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at $4,700.00, with a volume of 40,499 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £607.08 million and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,698.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,577.85.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,680 ($61.14) per share, with a total value of £11,980.80 ($15,652.99). Also, insider Jean Matterson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, with a total value of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

