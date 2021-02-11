Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,047 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $30,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.62 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,468 shares of company stock worth $11,716,646. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.