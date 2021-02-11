Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after buying an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,641,000 after buying an additional 308,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,159,000 after buying an additional 305,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $117.62 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

