Capital One Financial Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,862 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

