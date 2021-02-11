Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.13

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.13 and traded as high as $61.20. Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 24,748 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.