Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce sales of $32.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $22.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.77 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $347.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

