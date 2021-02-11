Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.55

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 41141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

CSFFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -245.04 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

