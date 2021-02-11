Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Trading Down 14.9%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shares traded down 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.03. 1,147,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 671,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,952. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,694.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 143,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

