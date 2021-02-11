Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS COOSF traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.71. 820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.17.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

