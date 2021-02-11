Carbon (CRBN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $289,516.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $2.87 million and $289,516.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00051848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00261787 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00095760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00076745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00084442 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,595.58 or 0.95912234 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

