Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading 9.5% Higher

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.24. 4,056,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,736,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 736,639 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 341,926 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

