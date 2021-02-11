CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in January

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CHHHF remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of CareRx in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CareRx Corporation provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. As of August 13, 2020, it served approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

