CargoX Market Cap Tops $9.54 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $98,133.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 86% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.45 or 0.01073044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006175 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.47 or 0.05395358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019759 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00033962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

