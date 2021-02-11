CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.73. 2,379,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,696. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $266,653.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,708,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,913 shares of company stock worth $4,450,410. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

