Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 35.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €114.14 ($134.29).

AFX opened at €133.40 ($156.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 52 week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 52 week high of €140.20 ($164.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is €120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

