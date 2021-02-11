Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the January 14th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRRFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of Carrefour stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 80,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,010. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.