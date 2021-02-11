Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Shares Gap Up to $135.00

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.00, but opened at $139.50. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 9,626 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £124.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.61.
In other Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) news, insider Peter Page purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider John Worby purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525 ($12,444.47). Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,702,500 in the last ninety days.
Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile (LON:CARR)
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group plc (CARR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group plc (CARR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.