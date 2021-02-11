Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Shares Gap Up to $135.00

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.00, but opened at $139.50. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 9,626 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £124.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) news, insider Peter Page purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider John Worby purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525 ($12,444.47). Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,702,500 in the last ninety days.

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

