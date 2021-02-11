carVertical (CV) Trading Up 129.2% Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, carVertical has traded 129.2% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $478,151.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.01081601 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.29 or 0.05435506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019815 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.