carVertical Price Up 200.5% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $654,311.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 200.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

CV is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

