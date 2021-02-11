Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CASA opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

